Ukraine-Russia Peace talks end in Geneva without breakthrough

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said talks between Ukraine and Russia had "brought about meaningful progress" to end the war, as both sides prepared for a second day of negotiations in Geneva on Wednesday. The talks have now concluded, but they ended without significant breakthroughs despite U.S. claims of progress.

In an interview with Axios President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it's "not fair" that US President Donald Trump keeps asking his country to compromise, adding that "peace wouldn't be achieved if victory is handed to Russia".

In recent comments, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that it was up to Ukraine to ensure the talks in Switzerland succeed, while the Kremlin has remained steadfast in its maximalist demands for Ukrainian territory.

"President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict," Witkoff wrote on X after the first day of talks.

Zelensky has repeatedly said his country is being asked to make disproportionate compromises compared to Russia. Ukraine says robust security guarantees from the West - including the US - must come before any settlement with Russia can be agreed.

In a statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said the first day of talks focused on "practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions".

In a video address shared on his official Telegram channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to refrain from carrying out strikes if both Kyiv and Moscow agreed to such a pause, repeating that "we don't need war" and that Ukrainians were defending their state and their independence.

He added that Ukraine was "ready to quickly move towards a worthy agreement to end the war," but that the key question remained what Russia wants, as its actions on and off the battlefield continue to send mixed signals.

The talks are the third round of trilateral negotiations. Mediation has been led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with Vladimir Medinsky heading the Russian delegation.

The negotiations were held a week before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces launched overnight drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing three and cutting power and heating in several regions, just hours before US-backed peace talks in Geneva, as previously reported on Gamereactor.

President Zelenskyy noted that Russia responded to the peace talks with an attack, despite U.S. calls for both sides to refrain from hostilities. He reported that around 400 drones had been observed, underscoring Russia's continued commitment to aggressive operations.

The ongoing drone strikes highlighted the continued tensions, and the negotiations showed little progress, with fundamental disagreements over territory and security guarantees still unresolved.