Ukraine-Russia agree prisoner swap and plan new peace talks after Abu Dhabi meeting

Ukraine and Russia concluded a second round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, agreeing to a major prisoner swap and to resume negotiations soon, in what both sides described as a constructive step toward ending the war. The deal led to the exchange of 314 prisoners of war, the first such swap in five months, according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said some of the freed soldiers had been held for nearly four years and confirmed that a new round of talks would take place soon, likely in the United States. While welcoming diplomatic efforts, Zelensky reiterated that any peace agreement must include firm security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

Despite the breakthrough, key issues remain unresolved. Russia continues to demand that Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk region, a condition Kyiv has rejected, insisting instead on freezing the conflict along current front lines. Fighting continues along the 1,200-kilometre front, underlining the difficulty of translating diplomatic progress into a lasting ceasefire...