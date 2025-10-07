Ukraine reportedly sets new world record for longest suicide drone strike in a war

HQ

We just got the news that Ukraine has achieved the "longest suicide drone strike in history." On October 6, 2025, Ukrainian drones targeted a major oil refinery in Tyumen, a city in western Siberia, approximately 2,100 km (1,300 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Due to the difficulty of quantifying exact distances, it is hard to establish world records in this type of operation. For example, other reports suggest very long strikes may have occurred during Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb earlier this year, so it is possible that even longer strikes have taken place but were not reported.

Still, it has just been reported that Ukraine carried out the "longest suicide drone strike in history." The strike, part of Ukraine's strategic efforts to disrupt Russia's oil infrastructure and economic stability, reportedly surpasses the previous record of 1,800 kilometers set in August, when Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian radar station near Orsk.

