Ukraine rejects frozen conflict amid ceasefire push

As United States proposes 30-day pause in fighting.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, declared on Thursday that Kyiv will not accept a prolonged stalemate in its war with Russia, despite backing a joint 30-day ceasefire proposal with the United States (via Reuters).

Speaking publicly after talks in Saudi Arabia, Yermak emphasized that Ukraine will never agree to a frozen conflict—a term linked to unresolved territorial disputes since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

He also confirmed European representatives would join future negotiations, underscoring global solidarity: "Ukraine is not alone, Ukraine is with its partners." For now, it remains to be seen whether the proposed truce can evolve into lasting peace.

