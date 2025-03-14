Ukraine rejects frozen conflict amid ceasefire push

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
As diplomatic efforts intensify, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, declared on Thursday that Kyiv will not accept a prolonged stalemate in its war with Russia, despite backing a joint 30-day ceasefire proposal with the United States (via Reuters).
Speaking publicly after talks in Saudi Arabia, Yermak emphasized that Ukraine will never agree to a frozen conflict—a term linked to unresolved territorial disputes since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
He also confirmed European representatives would join future negotiations, underscoring global solidarity: "Ukraine is not alone, Ukraine is with its partners." For now, it remains to be seen whether the proposed truce can evolve into lasting peace.