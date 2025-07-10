Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 mobilizes 10 billion euros aid for Ukraine's reconstruction

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In Rome, political leaders and global institutions united today in a major show of support for Ukraine's reconstruction, pledging a significant sum aimed at rebuilding key infrastructure and restoring economic stability.



"I think we should be proud of the result we have achieved together today. Nations, international organizations, financial institutions, local authorities, the business sector, and civil society," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in her opening speech at the conference.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the multilateral effort, drawing parallels with Europe's own post-war revival. Backed by the European Commission and attended by Ukraine's president, the conference marks a critical milestone in ongoing recovery plans.