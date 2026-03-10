Ukraine ready for new peace talks "at any moment", Zelensky says

HQ

Ukraine is ready to resume US-backed peace talks with Russia "at any moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, though he noted that international attention has recently shifted toward the conflict involving Iran.

Writing on social media, Zelensky said the United States had asked to postpone an upcoming meeting linked to the negotiations. He stressed that Kyiv remains prepared to continue discussions aimed at ending the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy also accused Moscow of trying to exploit escalating tensions in the Middle East, arguing that Russia hopes Iran's attacks on neighbouring states and US bases could effectively open a "second front" connected to the war in Ukraine.

As he states on social media:

I held a meeting with our negotiating team. It is important that we are in communication with the American side virtually 24/7. At the moment, the partners' priority and all attention are focused on the situation around Iran, and because of this the meeting that had been planned for this week is being postponed at the proposal of the American side. However, Ukraine is ready for a meeting at any moment, in a format that can help and that will be realistic in terms of ending the war.