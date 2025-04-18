Ukraine races to finalize minerals deal with United States within a week

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . After months of political turbulence and a rocky Oval Office encounter, Ukraine is now pushing to seal a landmark deal with the United States that would grant Washington privileged access to its prized mineral deposits.

This agreement, framed as a gesture of reciprocity for sustained military aid, also lays the groundwork for a long-term economic partnership and a joint investment fund aimed at Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, infrastructure renewal, and industrial recovery.

With its troves of graphite, lithium, and titanium, Ukraine holds a valuable key to Western technological ambitions. Yet, the arrangement has stirred unease among some Ukrainian lawmakers, wary of their country's vulnerability being leveraged at a delicate moment.