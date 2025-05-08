English
Ukraine quiets as Russian ceasefire holds in major cities

Fighting persists in eastern front despite pause over Kyiv and other regions.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Russia's three-day ceasefire took effect early Thursday, and we now know it brought a rare calm to Kyiv and other key Ukrainian cities after days of aerial assaults and previous ceasefires allegedly violated.

While skies over the capital remained quiet, Ukrainian officials reported continued clashes along the eastern front and strikes in Sumy. The ceasefire coincides with Moscow's World War Two commemorations and diplomatic meetings with Chinese leadership.

Kyiv, Ukraine - April 2025 - Volunteers help to clear the ruins of a building damaged by a Russian missile attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv on April 24, 2025 // Shutterstock

