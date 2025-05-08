Ukraine quiets as Russian ceasefire holds in major cities

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia's three-day ceasefire took effect early Thursday, and we now know it brought a rare calm to Kyiv and other key Ukrainian cities after days of aerial assaults and previous ceasefires allegedly violated.

While skies over the capital remained quiet, Ukrainian officials reported continued clashes along the eastern front and strikes in Sumy. The ceasefire coincides with Moscow's World War Two commemorations and diplomatic meetings with Chinese leadership.