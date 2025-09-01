Ukraine points to Russia in fatal shooting of Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We already announced in another news piece that a suspect had been arrested over the fatal shooting of Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy (here). Now, Ukraine is pointing to Russia.

"We know that this crime was not accidental. There is Russian involvement. Everyone will be held accountable before the law," police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi said on Facebook (you can read the full post here).

Officials say the attack was meticulously planned, with the assailant studying the victim's movements and disguising himself before opening fire in broad daylight. A suspect has been apprehended within days, and authorities vow that justice will be served.

Parubiy, a key figure in past pro-European protests and former security council secretary, was known for his role in shaping Ukraine's response to Russian aggression. The investigation continues as the nation grapples with yet another high-profile killing.