Ukraine plans to protect 4,000 km of roads with anti-drone nets by year-end

HQ

Ukraine plans to cover 4,000 km of frontline roads with anti-drone nets by the end of 2026, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced. The nets are designed to stop Russian drones from striking military supply routes, infrastructure, hospitals, and civilians.

An additional 1.6 billion hryvnias ($37 million) has been allocated to accelerate the project, with construction speed recently rising from 5 km per day in January to 12 km in February. Fedorov says that by March, the pace will increase to 20 km per day. Fortifications will also be strengthened in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions along the Russian border...

Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram:

In just one month, we increased the speed from 5 km per day in January to 12 km in February. This significantly improved the safety of military movements and ensured stable functioning of frontline communities. In March, we plan to close 20 km of roads per day. By the end of the year, we plan to install another 4,000 km of anti-drone protection on roads.