Ukraine opens battlefield data to train allies' AI systems

HQ

Ukraine has opened access to battlefield data for allied countries and companies to help train artificial intelligence systems used in drones, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday.

The initiative allows partners to train AI models using large datasets collected during the war against Russia, including millions of annotated images and videos from combat drone missions.

According to this news qwe just received, Kyiv hopes the collaboration will speed up the development of autonomous systems capable of identifying targets and analysing battlefield conditions.

As Mykhailo Fedorov states on Telegram:

Today, Ukraine has a unique array of battlefield data that is unmatched anywhere else in the world. This includes millions of annotated images collected during tens of ​thousands of combat flights. We are ‌ready ⁠to work with partners on joint analytics, model training, and the creation of new technological solutions. With the ​aim of countering enemy strike drones, platoons of drone interceptors are being created inside detachments of the Ukrainian armed forces.