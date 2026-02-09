Ukraine opens arms exports to monetise battlefield innovation: 10 weapons centres across Europe

HQ

Ukraine is opening up exports of domestically produced weapons in a bid to turn wartime innovation into much-needed revenue, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. After four years of war with Russia, Ukraine's defence sector has expanded rapidly, with more than 1,000 arms and military equipment manufacturers now operating in the country, most of them private firms launched since the 2022 invasion. The decision marks a shift from earlier restrictions that limited exports in order to prioritise domestic needs.

Zelensky said Ukraine plans to open 10 weapons export centres across Europe in 2026, with combat drones expected to be a flagship product. Allies have shown strong interest in Ukraine's battlefield-tested technology and operational experience, particularly as European countries ramp up defence spending after decades of underinvestment. Ukrainian manufacturers argue that export access will help them scale production and fund further innovation, as the sector has grown faster than the government's ability to purchase its output.

Industry representatives say international demand is strongest for drones and electronic warfare systems, including seaborne drones, UAVs used for bombing and interception, and fibre-optic-controlled drones that cannot be jammed. Drones have transformed the conflict since 2022 and now account for most strikes on enemy targets, reshaping frontline warfare. For Kyiv, exporting that expertise is both a financial opportunity and a way to deepen military ties with its partners, even as the war continues...