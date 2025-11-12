Ukraine now produces more military drones than all NATO countries combined, Bloomberg reports

HQ

Ukraine now manufactures more military drones than all NATO members combined. According to Bloomberg, the country produces up to 4 million drones a year (from long-range strike models to agile FPVs) far surpassing United States output.

Expanding beyond the warzone

Ukrainian firms are moving production to Europe. TSIR is building a new assembly line in Finland with Summa Defence Plc, while others like Skyeton and Fire Point have opened facilities in Slovakia, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.

Denmark has pledged $77 million to support Ukrainian arms manufacturing. Deputy PM Mykhailo Fedorov says Ukraine has grown from 10 drone makers in 2022 to over 500 today. Now, this could soon influence NATO's own defense production strategies.