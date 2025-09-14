Ukraine mulls mobile restrictions to hinder drone attacks

HQ

Drones have been in the spotlight lately. Now, Ukraine is exploring the idea of limiting mobile internet in certain regions to prevent Russian drones from using local networks for coordination. Officials stress this would not cut communications entirely but reduce the quality in specific zones, particularly high-speed connections. By restricting network access, authorities aim to hinder drones that rely on fast internet for real-time data transmission.