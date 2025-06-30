Ukraine moves to exit anti-mine treaty amid Russian escalation

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to begin the country's withdrawal from the international ban on anti-personnel mines, citing Russia's ongoing use of such weapons as justification.

"This is a step that the reality of war has long demanded. Russia is not a party to this Convention and is massively using mines against our military and civilians," said the secretary of the parliament's committee on national security, defence and intelligence.

The decision signals a shift in Kyiv's defence strategy as Russian forces continue to press their advantage across multiple fronts. Ukrainian officials argue that restrictions tied to the treaty are no longer tenable in a war where the opposing side faces no such limitations.