Ukraine may join the European Union before 2030, Von der Leyen says

President of the European Commission highlights the country's reform efforts and potential acceleration of its European Union membership timeline.

Ukraine's future in the European Union could come sooner than anticipated, with a potential membership before 2030 if the country maintains its momentum on key reforms, Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Kyiv on Monday (via Reuters).

She praised the political will displayed by Ukraine and emphasised that, if the country continues to implement reforms at the current speed and quality, its membership process could be accelerated, potentially even surpassing the initial 2030 target.

This marks a significant step forward as Ukraine seeks to align more closely with European Union standards, especially after the ongoing challenges brought about by the Russian invasion. While Von der Leyen's comments reflect the EU's broader support for Ukraine's aspirations, alongside other European leaders, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

