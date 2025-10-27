Ukraine launches wave of drone strikes on Moscow

HQ

We just got the news that Russian air defences intercepted a wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and surrounding regions, claiming dozens were destroyed before reaching the capital. Additional strikes were reportedly downed over other areas, with at least one fatality and several injuries reported in the southwest. Moscow airports were briefly closed for safety, though no major damage was disclosed. The strikes come amid ongoing efforts by both sides to disrupt each other's critical infrastructure, with Kyiv focusing on oil facilities and Russia targeting energy networks. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!