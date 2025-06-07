Ukraine: Kyiv not halting prisoner exchange without warning

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukraine has firmly denied allegations from Russia that it is holding up the exchange of soldiers' bodies and prisoners (you can read the full story on these allegations here), Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.



"Today's statements by the Russian side do not correspond to reality or to previous agreements on either the exchange of prisoners or the repatriation of bodies," reported Ukraine's state-run Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Kyiv urged Moscow to abandon misleading tactics and return to constructive dialogue, stressing agreements reached remain valid but Russia's unilateral moves complicate the process. Russia' s response has yet to come, so stay tuned for further updates.