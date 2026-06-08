Ukraine is regaining ground, and Russia is losing momentum

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It has long been widely accepted that Russia is slowly but surely advancing in Ukraine, albeit at a terrible cost. Meanwhile, Ukraine has refined its defenses, and perhaps we have reached the point where Russia is finding it difficult to continue in the same vein after all its losses and economic embargoes, while Ukraine has instead received strong support.

Now, Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyj, reports via Telegram that the tide has turned and that over the past five months, the country has recaptured 600 square kilometers of territory, 100 of which were recaptured in May alone. As Ukraine continues to target Russian logistics, fuel depots, and ammunition stockpiles, while the Russian army suffers massive losses, there is currently no indication that Ukraine's momentum will reverse in the near future.