Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles

Ukraine said it used British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike a major Russian oil refinery on Thursday, marking another deep strike inside Russian territory. The Novoshakhtinsk refinery, in southern Russia, was hit by multiple missiles, triggering "numerous explosions," according to Ukraine's armed forces.

Kyiv said the refinery is a key supplier of fuel products in southern Russia and plays a direct role in supporting Russia's military operations. The attack highlights Ukraine's continued use of long-range Western weapons to target Russia's energy and military infrastructure far beyond the front lines.

Storm Shadow missiles, supplied by the United Kingdom, have been used previously by Ukraine against high-value targets inside Russia, underscoring Kyiv's growing ability to hit strategic assets as the war enters its 1,402nd day.

What are Storm Shadow missiles?

Storm Shadow is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile developed by the United Kingdom and France. It can travel more than 250 kilometres and is designed to strike hardened and high-value targets with high precision while flying at low altitude to avoid radar detection. Ukraine uses the missile by launching it from aircraft, allowing it to hit strategic sites such as fuel depots, command centres and infrastructure deep behind Russian lines.