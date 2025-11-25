Ukraine hits extremely rare and irreplaceable Russian aircraft in strike on Taganrog

HQ

A Ukrainian strike hit an aircraft plant in Taganrog overnight, damaging an experimental A-60 plane (1 of only 2 in the world) used by Russia to test laser-based technologies. Local authorities acknowledged a major attack on the region, though the extent of the damage remains unconfirmed.

The incident unfolded as both sides carried out extensive assaults. NATO scrambled four fighter jets after Russian drones targeting Ukraine's Odesa region briefly crossed into Romanian airspace, raising fresh concerns about spillover risks.

In Kyiv, Russian strikes killed at least six civilians and ignited a residential block after a Shahed drone impact, while two power plants supplying hot water were destroyed. Elsewhere, footage from Novorossiysk showed a malfunctioning Russian air-defence missile hitting a residential building during a separate wave of attacks.

The escalation coincides with renewed diplomatic activity. US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks expected to involve Ukraine's military intelligence chief and Russian representatives, with discussions focused on the security aspects of a potential peace roadmap.

Additional unverified reports suggest a hangar in Taganrog may also have been damaged, possibly housing a Tu-95MS strategic bomber undergoing modernisation. "Yes, a plane got fucked up! Fuck! A glow like after a nuclear explosion", says one of the witnesses.