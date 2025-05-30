Ukraine hesitates on Istanbul talks as US signals tougher sanctions

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Today is Friday, and Ukraine continues to withhold its commitment to the next round of peace talks set for early June, insisting on a detailed agenda from Moscow before proceeding.
Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking from Kyiv, warned that the Kremlin should brace for a sharp escalation in sanctions. Although Turkey remains optimistic about mediation, doubts linger over Russia's intentions and the prospects for real progress.