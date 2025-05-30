English
Ukraine hesitates on Istanbul talks as US signals tougher sanctions

Kyiv awaits concrete Russian proposals before confirming attendance, while Washington raises pressure with looming penalties.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Today is Friday, and Ukraine continues to withhold its commitment to the next round of peace talks set for early June, insisting on a detailed agenda from Moscow before proceeding.

Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking from Kyiv, warned that the Kremlin should brace for a sharp escalation in sanctions. Although Turkey remains optimistic about mediation, doubts linger over Russia's intentions and the prospects for real progress.

January 16, 2025 - Washington DC: Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) as the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works examines the nomination of Lee Zeldin for Administrator of the EPA // Shutterstock

