Ukraine hesitates on Istanbul talks as US signals tougher sanctions

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Today is Friday, and Ukraine continues to withhold its commitment to the next round of peace talks set for early June, insisting on a detailed agenda from Moscow before proceeding.

Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking from Kyiv, warned that the Kremlin should brace for a sharp escalation in sanctions. Although Turkey remains optimistic about mediation, doubts linger over Russia's intentions and the prospects for real progress.