Ukraine has received 11 requests for help countering Iranian drones so far, according to Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv has received 11 requests from countries near Iran, as well as European states and the United States, seeking help to counter Iranian-made drones.

The requests include drone interceptors, electronic warfare systems and training to defend against Shahed drones, which Ukraine has extensive experience combating after years of Russian attacks. Zelensky said the issue was discussed with senior military and government officials.

According to the Ukrainian leader, some requests have already resulted in concrete decisions and support, as countries look to Kyiv's battlefield expertise in dealing with drone warfare.

As he states on social media:

