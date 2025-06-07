English
Ukraine halts prisoner exchange without warning

Moscow says Kyiv withdrew from agreed transfer of prisoners and fallen soldiers, raising doubts over future cooperation.

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Russia claims that Ukraine has abruptly paused a planned prisoner exchange and the handover of fallen soldiers, despite both sides previously agreeing on the process.

"We are on site. We are fully prepared to work. International TV channels, news agencies and correspondents are welcome to come and see for themselves that this is indeed the case," Kremlin envoy Vladimir Medinsky said on Saturday.

According to him, Russian forces were fully prepared at the border, with bodies and lists already submitted, but Ukrainian negotiators failed to appear. Of course, the full story from both sides remains unclear, so stay tuned for further updates.

MOSCOW - JANUARY 27, 2015: Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky (left) is present at a ceremony marking the start of construction of a cultural center in Moscow, Russia // Shutterstock

