Ukraine drone strike triggers fire at Russian nuclear plant and fuel terminal

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A Ukrainian drone attack hit one of Russia's largest nuclear plants, damaging equipment and forcing reduced output in one reactor while also igniting a massive fire at a key fuel export terminal on the Baltic Sea.

"Firefighters and emergency services are currently working to extinguish the blaze," Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia's Leningrad region, said. There were no injuries, he added. Also, due to the drone strike, several flights were delayed or divered.

Officials said air defenses intercepted dozens of drones across several regions, but debris caused serious damage at the Kursk plant near the border and at Novatek's Ust-Luga complex in the north, just 38 miles (60 km) from the border with Ukraine.

Emergency crews worked through the night to contain the fires, though no casualties were reported. The strikes coincided with Ukraine's Independence Day and highlighted the ongoing intensity of the war despite recent discussions of peace.