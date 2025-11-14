Ukraine deploys world's first AI-controlled drone wall

HQ

Ukraine will be the first country to test an AI-powered drone defense system in combat. The DWS-1, developed by French startup Atreyd, will initially protect critical infrastructure from Russian Shahed drones and glide bombs, forming a "minefield of flying drones" as described by company officials.

The system features 200 FPV interceptor drones controlled by AI, allowing a single operator to manage up to 100 drones simultaneously. Equipped with explosives, the drones can operate autonomously or under human supervision, and the AI coordinates the swarm without relying on GPS.

World's first AI-controlled drone wall

Atreyd has incorporated 3D terrain mapping and friend-or-foe identification into the DWS-1, enabling it to operate effectively in electronic warfare conditions common in Ukraine. The system is described as the "last layer of defense" against aerial threats like Shahed drones and Russian guided bombs (KABs).

The technology could soon extend beyond Ukraine, as the European Commission's Drone Defence Initiative aims to coordinate interception, detection, and intelligence-sharing across the EU. If successful, the DWS-1 could be deployed closer to the front lines to protect against real-time attacks, marking a major advance in autonomous aerial defense systems.