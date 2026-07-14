Ukraine crushes Russian shadow fleet in the Azov Sea

HQ

Ukraine carried out intense attacks across the Azov Sea last week, and now the full extent of those attacks is beginning to emerge. TT reports that as many as 90 ships from the so-called Russian shadow fleet were taken out, and the commander of Ukraine's drone force, the USF, Robert "Madjar" Brovdi, says they struck a Russian ship every 112 minutes.

Social media is full of various types of videos showing the devastation, which is expected to make it even harder for Russia to finance its war against Ukraine.











