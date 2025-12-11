Ukraine cripples Russian shadow-fleet tanker known as "Dashan"

HQ

Ukrainian sea drones just struck and disabled the Dashan, a sanctioned tanker carrying Russian oil through Ukraine's Black Sea economic zone. The vessel, part of Moscow's "shadow fleet," was reportedly running without transponders when explosions tore into its stern. It is the third such strike in two weeks as Kyiv's SBU targets Russia's illicit oil network.

The hit comes amid diplomacy around a potential peace deal. Leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" are set for a video call after Washington floated a proposal seen in Kyiv as overly favorable to Moscow. Ukraine says it has sent back a revised plan that reflects its own security red lines, keeping details under wraps until the US responds.

Donald Trump said he held a "strong" conversation with Britain's Keir Starmer, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Germany's Friedrich Merz, hinting at disagreements over next steps. He said a possible weekend meeting in Europe would depend on the answers he receives from allies.

Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, addressed growing foreign pressure over holding elections during wartime, stressing that Kyiv must give "legal Ukrainian answers" before considering a vote under martial law. New research also pushed back against Russian claims of widespread Western weapons diversion, noting that most illicit arms flows stem from Russia's own battlefield losses.