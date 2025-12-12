Ukraine claims strike on two Russian military transport ships in Caspian Sea

HQ

Ukraine's special forces said Friday they carried out an operation with a local resistance group to hit two Russian vessels transporting weapons and military equipment in the Caspian Sea.

The statement did not specify the timing of the strike or the extent of the damage. It identified the targeted ships as the Composer Rakhmaninoff and the Askar-Sarydzha, both sanctioned by the United States for allegedly moving military cargo between Iran and Russia.

The announcement follows Kyiv's claim a day earlier that Ukrainian drones struck a Russian oil platform in the Caspian for the first time, halting production at about 20 wells. According to Ukrainian officials, the latest operation relied on intelligence provided by the "Black Spark" resistance movement.

This is a developing news story...