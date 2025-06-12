Ukraine claims momentum in Sumy amid Russian advances

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just stated that troops are pushing Russian forces back in the contested Sumy region, though independent verification remains limited.
The area has seen intensified hostilities since Moscow's declared push for a buffer zone earlier this year. While Ukrainian sources express cautious optimism, Russian outlets continue to report territorial gains near key villages. Check out below what Zelensky said.