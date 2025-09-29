Ukraine calls for joint aerial shield with European allies

HQ

Drone sightings have dominated the headlines in recent days. Now, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged European allies to create a joint aerial defence shield, citing repeated Russian incursions into NATO airspace. "Ukraine proposes to Poland and all our partners to build a joint, fully reliable shield against Russian aerial threats," he said in an address to the Warsaw Security Forum delivered via video link. "This is possible. Ukraine can counter all kinds of Russian drones and missiles and if we act together in the region we will have enough weapons and production capacity." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!