Ukraine blows up Russian submarine using underwater drone "for the first time in history"

Ukraine said it used underwater drones to strike and disable a Russian missile-carrying submarine at a Black Sea naval base, calling the strike a historic first in naval warfare, a claim Russia rejected, saying the attack caused no damage.

Ukraine's Security Service said the strike took place at the port of Novorossiysk, where Russia has relocated much of its Black Sea Fleet to reduce its exposure to Ukrainian attacks. According to Ukrainian officials, domestically produced "Sub Sea Baby" drones were used to hit a Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles.

Several media outlets verified the location

Video released by Ukraine showed an explosion in the water near a pier where submarines and other vessels were docked. Several media outlets (like Reuters) verified the location using the port's layout. Ukrainian officials described the operation as the first time an underwater drone had neutralised a submarine.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet denied the claim, saying none of its ships or submarines at the Novorossiysk base were damaged and that crews continued normal operations Ukraine has relied heavily on sea drones and missiles to challenge Russia's naval dominance in the Black Sea, despite having almost no conventional navy.

Those attacks have forced Russian warships to withdraw from Crimea's Sevastopol port and relocate to southern Russia. Russia has not released evidence to support its denial, and the extent of any damage remains unclear.