Ukraine backs Western coordinated military plan to enforce future ceasefire

Ukraine has agreed with its Western partners on a plan that would see coordinated military responses if Russia repeatedly violates a future ceasefire agreement, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The proposal, discussed in recent weeks by Ukrainian, European and US officials, sets out a multi-tiered enforcement mechanism designed to deter breaches of any armistice. These are the phases:

1) According to the report, the plan would begin with a rapid response within 24 hours of any Russian violation, starting with a diplomatic warning. If necessary, Ukrainian forces would then be authorised to take limited military action to halt the breach, marking the first stage of enforcement.

2) Should hostilities continue, a second phase would follow involving intervention by forces from a "coalition of the willing", including several EU member states as well as the UK, Norway, Iceland and Turkey. The aim, the FT said, would be to contain and reverse violations without immediately escalating to a wider conflict.

3) In the event of a major or expanded Russian attack, the proposal envisages a coordinated response by a Western-backed force that would include the US military, triggered 72 hours after the initial breach. In the meantime, envoys from Ukraine, Russia and the US are due to meet in Abu Dhabi this week for talks on ending the war...