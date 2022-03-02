Ukraine asks PlayStation and Xbox to stop supporting Russian markets

HQ

Over the past few days, ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, various companies have issued statements in regard to their stance on the war. This has seen movies pulled from Russian markets, companies distancing themselves from other Russian companies, and even bans in place. Now to add to this, in an open letter shared over Twitter, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov has called for action by some of the game's industries biggest names: Xbox and PlayStation.

Fedorov has stated, "@Xbox @PlayStation. You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market!"

The accompanying letter from Fedorov then further elaborates on this call to action.

"To all game development companies and esports platforms."

The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and outrageous military attack on my country! Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighbourhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe."

"The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions - the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support - in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles."

"I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression - and I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russian and Belarus."

"We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression."

There has yet to be an official reply from Microsoft or Sony in response to deputy prime minister Fedorov's letter.