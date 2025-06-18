Ukraine approves dual citizenship to reconnect with global diaspora

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Wednesday, Ukraine has passed a law allowing dual and multiple citizenships, aiming to rebuild connections with millions of citizens abroad and to ease demographic challenges caused by the prolonged war.

You might be interested:



"This decision is an important step to maintain and restore ties with millions of Ukrainians around the world," Oleksiy Chernyshov, Minister for National Unity of Ukraine, said in a social media post on Facebook after Wednesday's vote.

The legislation simplifies the process for children born overseas, spouses, and foreign volunteers on the frontlines, while keeping strict conditions for Russian applicants. Of course, it remains to be seen how this will reshape Ukraine's postwar identity.