HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukraine and the United States have finalized a long-negotiated deal granting Washington preferential access to Ukrainian mineral resources while establishing a joint fund for rebuilding Ukraine.

Signed in Washington, the agreement was championed by Trump as a way to secure returns on US aid and deepen strategic ties. Ukrainian officials emphasized that decisions over extraction remain under Kyiv's control, and no debt obligations were incurred.

The pact is seen as key to sustaining US support while balancing Ukraine's constitutional commitments and EU ambitions. For now, it remains to be seen how the deal will shape future United States-Ukraine cooperation and regional stability.