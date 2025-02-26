Ukraine and United States reach preliminary deal on rare earths

HQ

Ukraine has announced it has secured a preliminary agreement with the United States, involving a portion of its mineral resources, which is expected to form the foundation of a more extensive partnership between both nations (via Reuters).

As Ukraine strives to strengthen its ties with the United States, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that this deal, which does not include any massive debts like $500 billion, focuses on a fair arrangement in exchange for key resources.

The agreement is framed within the broader context of Ukraine's security needs, with the hope of gaining further security guarantees from the United States. President Zelensky is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington this Friday, where it is expected that this deal will be solidified further.

While Ukraine's contribution involves sharing half of the revenues from future mineral monetization, the focus will remain on how this could eventually lead to lasting peace and secure relations for the country. For now, it remains to be seen whether this agreement will be a turning point or merely a quiet prelude to a larger diplomatic shift.