Ukraine and the United States make significant advancements on mineral agreement

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Wednesday, we now know that Ukraine and the United States have made substantial strides in negotiations over a landmark minerals agreement, with both sides working closely on the technical and legal aspects.

We know this thanks to deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko. US President Donald Trump, seeking to strengthen economic ties while advancing efforts to end Ukraine's war with Russia, views the deal as an avenue to offset some of the billions spent on military aid.

Ukrainian officials are optimistic, signaling that a memorandum will soon be signed, marking a significant step in cementing this pact. Although the deal remains a work in progress, it promises to open doors to investment and stimulate economic growth for both nations.