English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Ukraine and Sweden explore upgrades for Soviet-era jets

Joint efforts aim to enhance Ukraine's air force capabilities with Swedish technology.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Ukraine and Sweden have deepened talks to upgrade Ukraine's Soviet-era jets by integrating advanced Swedish avionics, including radar and electronic warfare systems.

Both sides just met and highlighted the mutual benefits: Ukraine boosts its combat readiness, while Sweden gains insights from frontline experience. While no formal deal was announced, ongoing consultations aim to move the plans forward.

Ukraine and Sweden explore upgrades for Soviet-era jets
Ukraine and Sweden explore upgrades for Soviet-Era jets // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineSweden


Loading next content