Ukraine and Sweden explore upgrades for Soviet-era jets

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Ukraine and Sweden have deepened talks to upgrade Ukraine's Soviet-era jets by integrating advanced Swedish avionics, including radar and electronic warfare systems.
Both sides just met and highlighted the mutual benefits: Ukraine boosts its combat readiness, while Sweden gains insights from frontline experience. While no formal deal was announced, ongoing consultations aim to move the plans forward.