Ukraine and Saudi Arabia sign a defence cooperation deal

HQ

Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a new defence cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening military ties and laying the groundwork for future contracts and joint projects. The deal was signed ahead of his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Jeddah.

The agreement focuses on technological cooperation, investment, and the exchange of military expertise, particularly in air defence systems. Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's experience in countering drones and missile attacks, suggesting that this knowledge could support Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect critical infrastructure and civilian areas.

Beyond defence, the talks also touched on broader regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East and energy market dynamics. Both sides signalled interest in expanding cooperation in these areas, underscoring Ukraine's attempt to position itself as a security partner beyond Europe, even as the war with Russia continues.