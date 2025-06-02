Ukraine and Russia take step toward new POW swap

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange updated lists for a potential prisoner of war swap following talks in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported progress not only on POW returns but also on the repatriation of fallen soldiers and a separate request concerning the return of Ukrainian children, so stay tuned for further updates.