Ukraine and Russia take step toward new POW swap

Lists of prisoners and fallen soldiers are expected to be exchanged soon, as hopes for humanitarian progress resurface.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange updated lists for a potential prisoner of war swap following talks in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported progress not only on POW returns but also on the repatriation of fallen soldiers and a separate request concerning the return of Ukrainian children, so stay tuned for further updates.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lviv, Ukraine December 17, 2024 // Shutterstock

