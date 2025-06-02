Ukraine and Russia take step toward new POW swap

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange updated lists for a potential prisoner of war swap following talks in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported progress not only on POW returns but also on the repatriation of fallen soldiers and a separate request concerning the return of Ukrainian children, so stay tuned for further updates.