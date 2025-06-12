Russia and Ukraine continue prisoner exchanges

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Both countries carried out another exchange of wounded and sick prisoners of war on Thursday, following a series of similar agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month, officials from both countries said.

The swap, which involved seriously injured troops, reflects ongoing efforts to manage wartime casualties amid the broader conflict. Both sides confirmed the repatriation of their servicemen, with Ukraine noting that all returned soldiers require immediate medical care.