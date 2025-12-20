Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones

HQ

Ukraine and Portugal have agreed to jointly produce Ukrainian sea drones, according to a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Saturday that the deal would see Ukraine's unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) co-produced with Portugal, highlighting their proven effectiveness against Russian naval assets.

"Ukraine and Portugal agreed on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones. We proved that our USVs work perfectly against Russian warships and submarines. Now they will help Portugal defend Europe from the sea," Kamyshin wrote on X.