Norway and Ukraine edge closer to joint missile production

A new air defence missile tailored for high-volume deployment in Ukraine.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine and Norway are moving toward a new defence partnership as they explore the co-production of missiles intended for the NASAMS air defence system, according to officials at Norway's largest defense manufacturer.

Aimed at rapid, high-volume manufacturing, the initiative reflects Ukraine's growing focus on bolstering its defence capabilities. The missile, expected to be less complex than current variants, would allow for streamlined production while maintaining effectiveness.

With similar deals already signed with key Western defence firms, Ukraine is building a robust network of arms co-production ventures within its borders. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly this potential alliance will translate into operational capability.

NASAMS is a distributed and networked short- to medium-range ground-based air defense system. Developed by Kongsberg Defence Aerospace and Raytheon // Shutterstock

