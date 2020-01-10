UKIE launches Get Smart about PLAY campaign for parents

The UK Interactive Entertainment Association (UKIE) has launched the Get Smart About PLAY campaign, encouraging parents to manage screen time and in-game purchases for kids using a number of tools.

A report from Europe's industry body found that only one in five parents of children who spend money in games use family controls on devices, with an NSPCC study from last year revealing that 19% of parents of children aged five to 15 use family controls on devices connected to the internet.

A YouGov poll carried out for UKIE even discovered that over half of parents and carers in the UK are concerned about the time kids spend on games.

Former football player Rio Ferdinand has joined the campaign, and here's what he had to say on the topic:

"My kids love playing video games but as a parent it is important for me to be able to manage the amount of time they play. Family controls can help achieve a balance at home between screen time and other activities. They're easy to use and save a lot of arguments in the long run."

Here is what PLAY stands for, helping parents understand the ideas:

P - Play with your kids. Understand what they play and why.

L - Learn about family controls. Visit askaboutgames.com for simple step-by-step guides.

A - Ask what your kids think. Discuss ground rules before setting restrictions.

Y - You're in charge. Set restrictions that work for your family.

"These controls can effectively help manage screen time and age-appropriate play even when you're not in the room. It doesn't take long to set up the controls and it means families can enjoy games together safely," adds Dr. Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie. "If a child was given a bike at Christmas, we would expect them to also be given stabilisers - family controls are really no different."

Guides for parents can be found on the Ask About Games site. Is this good advice for parents?