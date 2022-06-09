UK will not be copying EU common charger demand

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the rather big news that the European Union had come to a decision regarding a common charger, one that will mean tech companies will have to ensure devices all use a similar charging system in order to cut down on tonnes of e-waste each year. However, it has now been revealed that this common charger demand might not be brought into effect in the United Kingdom as the government is currently not considering it.

This revelation comes from a statement from a UK government spokesperson to the BBC: "We are not currently considering replicating this requirement," the spokesperson said.

It's noted that if this is the case, this would then apply to both the UK and Northern Ireland, and will likely mean that Apple in particular, can continue to produce new devices that do not meet the regulations imposed by the EU, in the country.

As for when the EU regulation will come into effect, that is set to be autumn 2024.