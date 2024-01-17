Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

UK viewers can watch Ted next month

The prequel TV series is coming to Sky Max.

It seems like the Ted prequel TV series has been a pretty big success in the US, as the show has had a mega streaming debut on the platform Peacock. While UK audiences have known for a while that Ted will eventually be available to watch in the country, it has been unclear exactly when. Until now.

Because Sky has revealed that as of February 9, viewers will be able to watch the series via the Sky Max channel. This will also mean that Now TV subscribers will be able to catch the series, assuming they have the right package for the service.

As for what Ted is about, the show explores the early adulthood period of Ted and John's lives and sees how they cause havoc and get up to all manner of wacky adventures in 1993. You can check out the trailer for the series below, ahead of its debut in a few weeks.

