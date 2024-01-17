UK viewers can watch Ted next month

HQ

It seems like the Ted prequel TV series has been a pretty big success in the US, as the show has had a mega streaming debut on the platform Peacock. While UK audiences have known for a while that Ted will eventually be available to watch in the country, it has been unclear exactly when. Until now.

Because Sky has revealed that as of February 9, viewers will be able to watch the series via the Sky Max channel. This will also mean that Now TV subscribers will be able to catch the series, assuming they have the right package for the service.

As for what Ted is about, the show explores the early adulthood period of Ted and John's lives and sees how they cause havoc and get up to all manner of wacky adventures in 1993. You can check out the trailer for the series below, ahead of its debut in a few weeks.