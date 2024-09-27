UK video games sales in august were 7% higher than last year

HQ

August was a month in which gamers took advantage of the moderate shortage of releases to pick up some well-known titles at reduced prices and complete their backlog. So much so that console and PC game sales were 7% higher than in 2023 in the same month.

This is according to Gamesindustry.biz, which has published sales data for the territory for last month. Thanks to them we know that Grand Theft Auto V climbed back up to number one in sales (selling up to 5.7% more than last year), followed by the launch of Star Wars Outlaws. It's a bittersweet second place, since compared to the last big Star Wars game before it (EA's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), Outlaws sold less than half as much at launch as Cal Kestis did in the sequel.

After them comes Hogwarts Legacy, as the media has not been able to access the sales totals for Black Myth: Wukong. This was followed by Kingdom COme:Deliverance (with an unrepeatable offer on Steam) and what we can consider to be EA Sports FC 24's farewell to the ranking.

These were followed by Borderlands 3 (pushed by the movie?), Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto Online, Titanfall 2 and It Takes Two.