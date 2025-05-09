UK unveils record sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom and Russia . The UK government has announced its largest sanctions package yet against Russia's shadow fleet, targeting up to 100 oil tankers that have transported over $24 billion in cargo since 2024.

The measures aim to disrupt operations funding the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, while safeguarding critical subsea infrastructure across Europe from the risks posed by ageing and uncertified vessels. Want to learn more? You can read the official press release here.