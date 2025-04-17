UK unveils penny-priced microwave weapon capable of frying drone swarms mid-air

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . In West Wales, the UK has tested a weapon that could reshape the way modern wars are fought. RapidDestroyer, a high-powered microwave system developed by a Thales-led team, doesn't fire bullets or missiles.

Instead, this microwave weapon emits radio frequencies that fry drone electronics mid-air. Mounted on a flatbed and controlled by a single operator, it neutralized over 100 drones during trials, at just a fraction of the cost per shot.

The appeal is obvious: where missiles are expensive and slow to replenish, this system promises quick, scalable defence. But as with any new military leap, questions remain about reliability in urban zones, power requirements, and its effectiveness.